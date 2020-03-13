Just One Night of Sleep Deprivation Can Cause Next-Day Anxiety

A reason to avoid all-nighters at all costs: Just one sleepless evening can sap emotional well-being. A UC Berkeley study found that 30 percent of sleep-deprived people suffered anxiety the next day, and half of them had distress levels akin to people with anxiety disorders. Even minor disruptions in sleep—a 2 a.m. car alarm—can harm how centered you feel, since sleep may mediate the fight-or-flight response. Take no chances: Sleep with earplugs in a totally dark bedroom.

