Sleep Like A King With The Brand New Matrix Pillow

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of reasons why people can have a hard time getting to bed. One of the most common is that the pillows being used are just not that great. They don’t offer the support you need. There are plenty of pillows out there that can help out in that regard. At the top of that list has to be The Matrix Pillow.

The Matrix Pillow is a new pillow that will offer a ton of support when you get to bed. This pillow is the second generation of geometric pillow from F1F2 and it will be launching today on Kickstarter. You can jump on it now and get the early bird price of $50. Trust us when we say you will want to grab ahold of one.

To help us speak with confidence about The Matrix Pillow, we were sent one to take out for a test drive. And we can say from firsthand experience that the promise of this fantastic item is true. You will have an unreal experience getting to bed and staying asleep.

One of the benefits that a geometric pillow-like The Matrix Pillow is supposed to deliver is it will adapt to any position you sleep in. And this one really does that very well. We can say from experience that you can shift throughout the night and this will move with you and stay comfortable the whole time.

After a long day of working out and doing chores around the house, it isn’t surprising to go to bed feeling sore. Especially around the neck and shoulder area. Well, The Matrix Pillow promises to relieve pain from those areas and it does so very well. No more pain will make sleep come a lot easier.

An amazing benefit of The Matrix Pillow is that it will keep you cool throughout the night with it’s sturdy yet supportive design. There are air grooves in it that allow the air to circulate away from you so you don’t overheat. In the summer we are living through, that’s a lifesaver. Certainly made our sleep a lot more relaxing.

If you share a bed with someone, The Matrix Pillow has a great benefit for them too. The design of this is such that it will help you sleep in a position that will eliminate snoring. So sleep will be great for your partner as well, not just for you.

From our test run with The Matrix Pillow, this has quickly become one of our favorite pillows ever. It just made sleep come so quickly and the sleep we had was so deep and restful. It has launched on Kickstarter today. Sign up and grab ahold of one now. Trust us, you will really not regret this purchase.

Get It: Pick up The Matrix Pillow ($50) at F1F2

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!