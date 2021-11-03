Home-Gym Optimization Continues With Smart MIRROR Weights

MIRROR is bulking up its at-home gym offerings with the launch of MIRROR Weights. These dumbbell and ankle weights pair with the reflective, interactive workout device, adding a new dimension to its on-demand and live fitness classes. MIRROR Weights are the first new drop since the brand’s introduction of the eponymous Mirror itself in September 2018.

The smart weights deliver real-time rep tracking, form correction, and weight recommendations during each specific workout. They utilize MIRROR’s own Universal Health Score (UHS), which considers heart, muscle, and rebound factors when making recommendations for cardio, strength, and recovery for each user.

The ankle weights have a silicone finish for comfortable wear, and come in increments of 1 and 2 lbs. ($80 and $95, respectively.) The dumbbells have a rubber edging to protect floors and the weights alike. They have a matte-chrome finish, zinc face plates, and lightly knurled handles to ensure comfort without compromising grip. Weight numbers glow on the sides of each dumbbell when connected to the Mirror, and are available in increments of 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 lbs, with costs ranging from $50-$200.

And, for what it’s worth ($500 off, plus free delivery and installation), MIRROR also has a November-long US promotion on its hero product with code HOLIDAY 21 (through November 29). In Canada, the same Mirror promo occurs from November 22-29 with code BFCM21, applicable for $650 CSD off + free delivery and installation.

Prospective customers can also check out the Mirror in person, in select lululemon stores across the US and Canada, including NYC, DC, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, LA, and SF.

