We see a lot of gear, gadgets, and products here at Men’s Journal. Once in a while, we still stumble across a device so ingenious, so mind-blowingly simple, we can’t believe it’s not a bigger success. Such is the case with this combination exercise bike and desk, the FitDesk.

It’s a folding exercise bike. But it’s outfitted with a desktop surface, so you can sit and pedal away, burning calories and shedding pounds while working. Genius.

And here’s the best part. Normally $300, right now at Amazon you can pick up the FitDesk 2.0 for one-third off—just $200. That’s amazing! Especially in this uncertain time.

It’s hard to stay fit while working at home. You can’t go to the gym. You get no exercise on your commute. It’s tough to even stay active. A lot of us never even leave the couch, choosing to pop open the computer literally on our laps.

That’s bad. Sure, it’s convenient. But it wreaks havoc on your fitness regimen. Moreover, it’s murder on your back and neck. Your posture really suffers because it’s such an unnatural position.

But with the FitDesk 2.0 (there’s a FitDesk 3.0 that’s also on sale), you get a combination exercise bike and desktop. So you can stay active and moving while writing, answering emails, or conducting other business. No need to stop what you’re working on to work out. No more sitting all day at a constricting desk. And no more awful neck and/or back pain from sitting and working in uncomfortable positions.

With the FitDesk 2.0, you can work out while working. It’s got a backrest and even a forearm massage roller bar. The digital performance counter tracks your progress. There are resistance bands on either side, so you can work out your upper body. And it folds up to a compact 16×18-inch footprint when it’s not in use.

The 16 x 19-inch non-slip adjustable desk fits laptops, magazines, tablets, game consoles, and more. And it includes an easy access storage drawer for small items such as pens, earbuds, music players, and phones.

The FitDesk 2.0 is impressively well-made, with a high-quality gearbox, quiet twin belt drive, and high-velocity flywheel. And the frame is powder-coated steel. This thing will last forever.

So get off the couch and quit turning into a bowl of mush. Pick up a FitDesk 2.0, save a hundred bucks, and stay fit during this lockdown.

