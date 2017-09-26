Soccer Strength: 9 Exercises That Will Help Add Power to Your Game

Kettlebell Swings

How to do it: Start with the kettlebell on the floor between your feet, which should be about shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and get into a squat-like position while keeping your back flat. Grab the kettlebell with both hands. Using your legs and glutes, explosively extend your hips as you swing the kettlebell between your legs and bring it up to eye level. Make sure you use your legs and hips to push the movement—this isn’t a shoulder exercise. Repeat continuously for 10-15 swings. Use 20-25 pounds to start.

What it does: Kettlebell swings work out a range of areas, including the core, hips, glutes, and shoulders, plus it helps with explosive power movements, something soccer players need when they are on the field. The swings will work your hamstrings as well as muscles in your back.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!