Soccer Strength: 9 Exercises That Will Help Add Power to Your Game

Turkish Get-Ups

How to do it: Using a dumbbell or kettlebell, start lying on your back on the ground, with your right knee bent, foot flat on the floor, with your left leg extended straight out. Hold the dumbbell/kettlebell in your right hand, and have your left arm extended at a diagonal angle on your side, with your palm down on the floor. Extend your right arm with the weight and press it straight up, directly above your shoulder. Then push your hips up, bend your left knee and bring the leg behind you, putting the knee down on the floor under your hip. At this point your right knee should remain bent and out in front of you, foot flat on the floor. Then lift your upper body into a lunge position and the stand up. Reverse the movements and go back to starting position. Do 2-3 sets of 8-10 reps on each arm.

What it does: Increases shoulder mobility, lower body stability, and core strength, which in turn helps you with speed, agility, and power as a soccer player. The exercise helps with hip flexibility, which is crucial for soccer players when changing directions and speeds on the pitch.

