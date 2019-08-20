Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Sparkling water tastes great, but it’s far from sustainable. We can’t exactly program our faucets to give us sparkling water whenever we crave a fizzy beverage . No, we usually get our fix from either a vending machine or a twelve-pack. Not only is it expensive, but all that plastic isn’t exactly environmentally-conscious.

There’s a much simpler, way more Earth-friendly and altogeter, a way cheaper option: the SodaStream Fizzi.

With the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, there is always a refreshing bottle of sparkling water within reach. It’s super easy to use, too: Just fill up the machine with CO2 (don’t worry, it’s included). Then fill up the bottle with water, connect it to the machine, and let the carbonization process begin. In the same amount of time it would take to buy a can from a vending machine, just press a button and you have sparkling water in seconds.

The best part about the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker is that it allows each user to create a personalized drink. You can choose how bubbly you like your drinks, whether it’s super dizzy or just lightly carbonated. And SodaStream has a variety of options of flavor syrups to buy to give the drink a little more kick to them. Add some flavor to the drink.

More importantly, it’s way more environmentally-friendly. There is no need to keep throwing out plastic bottles with each new drink. Just load up the machine, craft the drink, and load it a bottle Not only that, but there is no need to throw out the CO2 cannister whenever it runs out. SodaStream has a program where a new cannister can be ordered and when it arrives, the old one can be sent back so it can be reused.

Pick one up for up to $26 off on Amazon today.

Get It: Pick up the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker ( starting at $94; was $120) at Amazon.

