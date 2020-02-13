Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Keto has become one of the most popular diets in the world for a reason. Simply put, it gets results. If you want to lose weight, it is a godsend.

When you go on keto, it forces your body into ketosis. This means that your body is kicking its metabolism into high gear and munching on fat for fuel. So you cut out carbs and sugars, trading them in for protein and fats. That way, your body always has energy and is always burning fat.

Getting on this grind is pretty great. But the sad truth is not everyone is built in the same way. Each body has different tolerances and the like, so ketosis might be harder to reach in some than in others.

If you want to lose weight and have tried keto and it isn’t working, it might be that it’s harder for your body to hit ketosis. Which means your ketones are low. If your ketones are low, that means your body isn’t burning fat. You may be doing the keto diet right, but your body may just not be able to produce those ketones.

How can you be sure your body is making ketones? No need to rush out to the doctor and spend time and money when you can get results from home. Instead, try a take-home ketone test.

There are tons of tests out there to check out the ketones in your system. Each one is made differently. Some are done as simply as breathing into a little machine or peeing onto a test strip. Some are a little more complicated and need blood, like you’re testing for sugar levels.

It can be daunting to go out and find the right test for yourself. Luckily, we have wrangled a bunch of choices for you guys to make an educated purchase. So you can see if you are burning too much fat that you’re wearing yourself down, or you aren’t burning enough and might need to get some help with that.

For those of y’all that want to make sure your living the keto life correctly, pick up one of these tests below.

