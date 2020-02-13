AUVON DS-W Blood Sugar KitGET IT!
The most affordable of the blood tests on this little list here. You will get all the accurate results you can hope for and at a price that can’t be beat. And all your levels are stored in the machine itself. Not to mention you will get 100 test strips with it. The bargain of this thing is off the charts.
Pros:
– Plenty of test strips
– The most affordable
Cons:
– Don’t get this if you like good deals
Get It: Pick up the AUVON DS-W Blood Sugar Kit ($26; was $29) at Amazon
