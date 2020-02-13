KETOSCAN Mini Breath Ketone Meter GET IT!

The price on this one may put you off. But for those of you that don’t want to deal with pee or blood, this might be the item for you. The results are pretty much impeccable. And you can connect it to an app so you levels are tracked in there. So it’s easy to get the levels and to keep track of them. The price may be high, but so is the convenience for the user.

Pros:

– Non invasive and easy to use

– App compatibility makes tracking your levels all the easier

Cons:

– The price is really high

Get It: Pick up the KETOSCAN Mini Breath Ketone Meter ($150) at Amazon

