KetoTrack Digital Ketone Meter Acetone Checker
If you want a more accurate test than a pee strip but don’t want to deal with blood, the breathe test is your friend. Simply put, just breathe into the machine and a number will pop up. Check the levels on the chart you get with this breathe test and get going. It comes with ten replacement mouth pieces so you can replace them when the time comes. So you can get a lot of use of of this one purchase
Pros:
– Easy to use and non invasive
Cons:
– Pricier than urine tests
Get It: Pick up the KetoTrack Digital Ketone Meter Acetone Checker ($50) at Amazon
