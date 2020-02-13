Nurse Hatty Keto Strips GET IT!

In this pack, you will get 150 strips to allow you to keep an eye on your levels at all times without having to worry about running out too quickly. All you have to do is pee on a strip and it will change color in seconds to tell you what your levels are like. Too little, too high, or just at the right level.

Pros:

– Results in no time at all

– Comes with a PDF pack to help you live a healthy keto lifestyle

Cons:

– Who wants to pee on a stick?

– To absolutely guarantee accuracy, you need to buy a ketone test solution.

Get It: Pick up the Nurse Hatty Keto Strips ($7) at Amazon

