One Earth Health Ketone Strips

150 strips to pee on to check your ketone levels in moments at this price? Come on, how can you beat that? Simplicity itself at a bargain. Only downside here is that once you open the box, they have a 90 day shelf life. So to get your moneys worth, you should check your levels more than once a day.

Pros:

– Pretty easy to use

– Affordable

Cons:

– Short shelf life for such a large amount of strips

