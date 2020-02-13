Zhenbtrack Ketone Meter GET IT!

If you want a breathe test that will keep track of your levels for, this is the one. The last 32 tests will be stored on the machine for you to check how you’re doing. For the best balance between convenience and accuracy, you will want to pick this up.

Pros:

– Stores results for you

– Non invasive

Cons:

– Price could be an issue for some

Get It: Pick up the Zhenbtrack Ketone Meter ($58) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!