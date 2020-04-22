Stay Healthy During The Lockdown With A Free Trial To Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a bit of a hard time staying healthy during your lockdown? It makes sense. Not being able to leave the house can really weigh on you. It can suck all the energy out of your drive to better yourself. Which is why you should take advantage of the free trial to Noom right now.

What is Noom? It is a fitness app that is a big help for people that need the drive to better themselves. Because unlike other fitness apps, this one was built from the ground up understanding that mental barriers are what keep us from reaching our goals.

One of the biggest benefits of Noom that helps you break those barriers is giving you a community. Others who are looking to reach their goals and will help lift each other up when they’re down. Because one of the best ways to get lifted back up is by having people cheer you on.

That’s not the only way you get help with Noom. There are fitness specialists on call that can help you out when you need it. So if there are any questions or issues you are having with a workout or a diet, answers are not far away.

With Noom, you have access to a large selection of workout routines and diet plans/recipes. That way you can see what you need to do in regards to the goals that you are aiming for. Especially now, when you need to find ways to stay healthy without leaving the house.

When you sign up for your free trial to Noom, you will take a test. This test is very detailed and will deliver very specific results. Results that show you what workouts and diets to take part in based on your intended goals.

Having those test results in hand, you can use the large database Noom offers to get an amazing workout done at home. You can make the right kinds of meals and know exactly what you need to purchase. And you can get all the help you need when you are feeling down.

Using the Noom app also helps you keep track of your workouts and your diet. So you can see how you are progressing. And with this tracking option, you can have bad snacking habits pointed out to you. That way you can break those bad habits as well.

Having Noom in your life will break those bad habits and give you all the good ones you need to stay healthy. Especially now that you are stuck at home and need all the help you can get to not slip even further into bad habits. So try a two-week trial today and start your journey to a healthy life right.

Get It: Start your free two-week trial to Noom today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!