Stay Hydrated by Adding Electrolytes to the Mix

First Endurance EFS Pro (25 servings)

I’m a huge fan of First Endurance’s EFS, though they are about to debut an updated version of it so it’s out of stock most places. Their EFS Pro is the higher level formula, basically offered at a lower osmolality—meaning it can be absorbed easier and mixed in various strengths. For example, three scoops/one serving of EFS Pro is for 12 ounces.

It works well on hot days when road riding up and down the Cottonwood Canyons as it sits well in my stomach for hours on end with a subtle, light taste. However, it can be expensive when mixing up two 24-ounce bottles per ride and that’s why I usually use the regular EFS formula. Both have nothing in the way of artificial ingredients, and offer complete hydration and fueling, with an impressive electrolyte, carbohydrate, and amino acid formula.

[$50; firstendurance.com]

