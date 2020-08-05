Stay Hydrated by Adding Electrolytes to the Mix

Gu Roctane Ultra Endurance Energy Drink (24 servings) GET IT

Having using First Endurance EFS and EFS Pro primarily for the past few summers on the bike, I really enjoyed testing out GU’s Roctane. I opted for the Lemon Berry, which has 35mg of caffeine—and while the flavor had a bit of a Kool-Aid flavor to it, it was light and not chalky. GU’s Roctane has beta-alanine, which helps to deter muscle fatigue and lactic acid build-up, as well as branched-chain amino acids and Taurine.

One a recent century ride I found its composition to work well as I was teetering on cramping during bouts of high intensity towards the end, yet never crested into that threshold. The mix also contains 250 calories per serving, including 320mg of sodium, with 59g of carbohydrates. It’s a good balance that provides adequate hydration and fuel for long hard efforts.

[$45; backcountry.com]

