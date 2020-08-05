Stay Hydrated by Adding Electrolytes to the Mix

Skratch Labs Sports Hydration Mix (60 servings) GET IT

I began using Skratch products in 2015. The 100-percent plant-based ingredient mix has a gentle taste that isn’t syrupy and sits well in the stomach. It has a simple profile to replenish electrolytes that consists of 80 calories with 21g of carbs, and for me is the perfect companion on ski tour days since I’m going to have snacks and don’t need a higher calorie drink. It’s ideal for long ski tour days and less intense rides when it’s hot. I find it less beneficial on long and intense bike rides where I’m looking for more lactate buffers and energy support.

[$49; backcountry.com]

