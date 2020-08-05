Stay Hydrated by Adding Electrolytes to the Mix

Tailwind Nutrition Endurance Fuel (30 servings) GET IT

Many of the really good drink mixes seem to have sprouted from athletes who started mixing their hydration formula for their athletic pursuits and combined nutritional science and research. Tailwind has just this story and began from a Leadville 100 racer after having issues with adequate nutrition during a race.

The idea is similar to GU’s Roctane, as it’s a hydration mix that also provides fuel for long and hard workouts. Each scoop contains 100 calories of all-natural and organic ingredients consisting of 25g of carbohydrates, 303mg of sodium, 35mg of caffeine, along with other electrolytes—I particularly liked the magnesium to aid in muscle cramping. I’ve used it for a couple of weeks now, including some solid bike workouts, and one long trail run in Grand Teton National Park in which I was able to go light and fast without much food. The taste was clear and light, I never bonked, and my stomach felt great. I’m looking forward to using this one more and trying it for ski touring next winter.

[$26; backcountry.com]

