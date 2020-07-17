Stay Hydrated Out There With This Seaberry Hydration Multiplier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For those of you that like going out and exploring the world, the summer is the perfect time for you. The weather is nice and hot out, making it easier for you to enjoy mother nature. But with the rising temperatures, you need to make sure you stay hydrated. With the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier from Liquid I.V., hydration is no worry.

Liquid I.V. is world-renowned for their liquid, electrolyte drink mixes. These mixes are something to put into your water to add a little bit of flavor to the drink but to also get your body hydrated quicker. No artificial ingredients to muddy the waters. All you get is flavor and nutritious hydration for your outdoor treks.

In 2019, the Liquid I.V. team went to Nepal to help bring hydration multipliers and medical supplies to those in need. While doing such wonderful charity work, the team came upon Seaberries. Tasting these wonderful berries gave them the idea to make a brand new multiplier. And from that, the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier.

When you add the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier to your water on those trips outdoors or during a workout, you will get an amazing blast of fresh mountain taste. Not only that, but the berries help to support immune function. As your body is getting properly fueled, you will be enjoying a thirst-quenching beverage.

Continuing the journey of helping out the world, Liquid I.V. is dedicated to making for a sustainable future. And that has been achieved by making the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier come in a compostable container. These packages won’t be left behind in the earth. It will disintegrate into the earth with no damaging leftovers.

Every way you slice it, the team at Liquid I.V. is here to help out the world. Helping out in a macro sense with recycling and charity work in areas of need, as well as in the micro sense by helping you stay hydrated with the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier. Do yourself a favor and pick up some of this new product now and enjoy the summer properly hydrated.

Get It: Pick up the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier ($25) at Liquid I.V.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!