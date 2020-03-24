Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many folks dealing with this pandemic, one of the biggest issues at play is the difficulty of staying in shape. Sure, you can go out for a run or a bike ride. But everyone is basically being told to stay indoors for the time being.

So keeping up your workout routine is going to be pretty much impossible if you don’t have any equipment at home. There are workouts you can do without equipment. But there’s only so much progress you can make.

Since plenty of you are stuck indoors, you might as well pick up some great home workout gear. These items may be on the more expensive side, which is why you may not have picked any of them up yet. But with the gyms closed down, it’s an investment you need to make.

The options are bountiful. You can find whatever kind of equipment that you want to focus on whatever regimen you desire. Got a goal to bulk up? You can get equipment for that. Want to keep your core/stamina in good shape? There are options aplenty.

We have gathered some pieces of equipment for you that will work wonders for you. That way you won’t miss the gym as much.

