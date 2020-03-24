Costway Folding Treadmill GET IT!

Sure, you can go out for a run these days. But why take that risk when you can pick up this great treadmill? Sure, this is a bulky piece of equipment. That’s the downside with treadmills. But this one is great because you can fold it up and get it out of your way when your not using it. So get a good run in and keep your stamina up the whole time this lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Costway Folding Treadmill ($310; was $500) at Walmart

