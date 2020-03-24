TRX Suspension Trainers GET IT!

With this suspension training system, you can get a ton of workouts done in the home. Weight training and core training in one package. And it’s easy to set up and convenient to move about. If you want to move it to another room for a change in scenery, you can do that with ease. For this price, you get a ton of bang for your buck.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Suspension Trainers ($145) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!