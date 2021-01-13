Stay Safe And Comfortable With The Atoms Everyday Face Mask

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may find ourselves in a New Year, but we are still dealing with some old issues. Those issues being the still active pandemic. We need to cover up while we move about outdoors. And we can do that in comfort with the fantastic craft of the Atoms Everyday Face Mask available at Zappos.

There are tons of options out there to get new masks. It has been a booming business during all of this. While it may be easier to get them now than it was in the beginning, you still need to get good ones. You don’t want to waste money. No money will be wasted when the Atoms Everyday Face Mask is picked up.

The main thing we tend to want in a face mask is the protection it offers. Can it kill germs that land on it? And the answer when it comes to the Atoms Everyday Face Mask is yes. The protection this offers is pretty strong. In just four hours, germs and particles on the mask will be destroyed.

How does it do that? It does so thanks to the inner layer that is made with copper-lined ionized quartz yarn. Copper is pretty good at killing at germs. And the yarn used adds a ton of comfort too, sitting on your skin all day with no irritation at all.

Comfort is another big thing we look for when it comes to face coverings these days. And the Atoms Everyday Face Mask is mighty comfortable. Not just because of that yarn. The ear loops sit on your ears with no bother. It’s breathable, so you don’t end up suffocating on your own breathing.

The Atoms Everyday Face Mask is pretty impressive in our eyes. So if you’re in the market for a new reusable mask, then this is the one for you. Head on over to Zappos now to pick up a pair or two so you can head out of the house with as little worries as possible.

