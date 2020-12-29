Stock Up On PPE With The BOGO 50% Off Sale At LifeToGo

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A New Year is right around the corner guys. In just a few days, we can finally say goodbye to the wild year that was 2020. Good riddance if we’re being completely honest. But that doesn’t mean everything is going to change overnight. Even when the ball drops, we will still be living in a pandemic.

For the foreseeable future, even with a vaccine existing now, we will need to be cautious when we go outside. This means we still need to have a good stockpile of PPE in our homes. Masks and gloves and sanitizer and such. That way we can do our part to slow the spread of this unforgiving virus.

If you are in need of some new PPE, then you are very much in luck. Because LifeToGo has an amazing BOGO sale going on right now. Go through the great stock of facemasks and other PPE items, pick which ones work for you, and get 50% off a second item when you get one at full price.

This sale is too good to pass up right now. LifeToGo always has great items in stock to help you live a healthy life. And these PPE items are no different. So check out some of the items in stock we have listed out for you below and stock up on PPE before the New Year starts.

