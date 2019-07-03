Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef posted a video on YouTube of his dad’s bear-like snoring a few years ago, most of us thought it was hilarious. One man in particular, though, saw the video and was deeply alarmed by the roar coming from the big man.

One day while Shaq was scrolling through Instagram, someone sent him a brash message: “Do you want to die?”

“I sent back: ‘Excuse me?’” remembers Shaq. “He told me who he was and said, ‘You need to come and meet with me.’” And so Shaq did.

The man sliding into Shaq’s DMs was Dr. Jonathan Greenberg, the inventor of the Zyppah anti-snoring device. Millions saw the viral video. But Dr. Greenberg saw more than just a man snoring loudly. The sleep therapist saw a man with severe sleep apnea fighting to breathe, and possibly fighting for his life.

What Is Sleep Apnea?

According to the National Sleep Foundation, an estimated 18 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the neck and jaw relax to the point where the tongue falls back into the throat. This fails to keep the sleeper’s airway open, resulting in disturbed sleep and reduced blood oxygen levels.

And it’s far more than just an annoyance. For people with sleep apnea, the combination of frequently interrupted sleep and oxygen starvation can lead to hypertension and heart disease. The condition certainly carries the danger of suffocation. But the symptoms can also increase your risk of stroke, high blood pressure, headaches, depression, anxiety, and diabetes. Experts say approximately 80 million adults (and even chronically snoring children) have undiagnosed sleep apnea.

Shaq says his teammates used to complain about his snoring all the time. “They said I sounded like a hungry bear,” he admits. “I just thought it was normal and never really took it seriously.” Even after undergoing a sleep apnea study at Harvard and being diagnosed with it, Shaq never sought any treatment.

That all changed after he met Dr. Greenberg, who educated him on the danger he was in. Shaq claims the Zyppah cured his sleep apnea, and that he now sleeps quietly and through the night, every night. He also says he realizes the Zyppah may have saved his life.

“It works beautifully,” Shaq said. “When I wear the mouthpiece, there is hardly any sound. I feel better when I wake up in the morning. I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

How Does Over-The-Counter Zyppah Work?

The FDA-approved mouthpiece is a boil-and-bite oral appliance, like a sports mouthpiece. It works in two ways. The molded device moves your lower jaw forward, while the tongue strap prevents your tongue from falling backwards and blocking your breathing passage. This two-step approach effectively and gently keeps your airway open, letting you breathe freely without snoring. The result? You and your bed partner enjoy a night of peaceful, healthy, and uninterrupted sleep.

There are a number of factors that increase your risk of snoring. Being overweight, having a recessed chin or overbite (or even a large neck like Shaq, who has a large everything), and smoking and alcohol use all put you at risk. The NSF also says sleep apnea seems to run in some families, suggesting a possible genetic basis beyond physical attributes.

“I just want to introduce this product to the world,” Shaq says. “And to inform people that if you snore, you should definitely see a specialist and get it checked out.”

So if you snore loudly and often, there’s a reason for it—and you can do something about it. Get a Zyppah. Nearly 900 reviewers give it either four or five stars—literally no one gives it less—and it’s guaranteed to work, or your money back.

Get It: Take a 90-day risk-free trial of Zyppah ($100) today

