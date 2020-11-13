Strengthen Your Teeth And Support The Troops With This Toothbrush

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In 2020, our health has become a bigger focus on everyday life. Things we may not have done before should be done now. Now is the time to get our lives in order and live to the best of our abilities. And one thing that a lot of people may let slide in day to day life is their dental health.

Sometimes, it can be easy to forget to brush. Or to floss after a meal. The days can be so stressful and exhausting that you may just be too tired to remember. You can just fall over in bed and let everything drop off the priority list. But letting your dental health slip can lead to some real deal problems.

There’s the health issues that can crop up from forgetting to brush. You can get cavities or gum disease or gingivitis, all sorts of stuff that’ll hurt like hell and cost a lot of money to get under control. Not to mention the social aspect of it. Bad looking teeth in tandem with bad breath can really make it hard to succeed.

It really isn’t the hardest thing in the world to have good teeth. You just gotta brush and floss and use mouthwash. But it can be a lot easier than it already is. When you pick up an electric toothbrush, the work becomes a lot easier and you’ll see results a lot quicker.

Looking around, you will see that there are a ton of electric toothbrushes out there. It can be hard to really pick one. But we have a suggestion for an electric toothbrush that is sure to be a winner. And that is the Burst Sonic Toothbrush. When you get a hold of this, you’ll be annoyed you didn’t have it earlier.

What makes the Burst Sonic Toothbrush so great? There’s a lot of reasons. From the jump, it is an easy piece of tech to hold onto. It’s designed really well so it fits well in your hand. When it’s running, it won’t fall out easily. It’ll quickly become apart of you.

Another thing that makes the Burst Sonic Toothbrush so great is how well crafted it is. This is not some flimsy piece of dentistry. It won’t fall apart on you after a few uses. This bad boy is going to last for a long time. So your teeth will be in good hands for a good long time.

Once you start using it is when you’ll see how great the Burst Sonic Toothbrush is. For one, the bristles are charcoal infused nylon bristles. It means that they can get in there nice and deep like, standing up to the pressure. And they’re even better for removing surface stains.

The Burst Sonic Toothbrush also comes with 3 different brushing modes. So those charcoal infused bristles can be used on anyone’s gums and teeth. There’s an option for you depending on your sensitivity. There’s whitening mode, sensitive, and massage. No one will hurt using this brush.

All those modes come into play thanks to the power of the Burst Sonic Toothbrush. It has a sonic burst design, so it doesn’t end up damaging your gums or enamel like other electric toothbrushes can. 33,000 vibrations a minute ought to do a lot of good work on that mouth of yours.

This Burst Sonic Toothbrush is so easy to use, it even takes on the focus of brushing for you. No need to count the amount of time you’re brushing. Dentists say you should brush for 2 minutes, so the brush will turn off after two minutes. No need to keep an eye on the clock.

Not only do you not need to focus for 2 minutes when you use the Burst Sonic Toothbrush, you don’t even need to focus on the part of your mouth your brushing. Every 30 seconds, there’s a small pause that lets you know it’s time to move on to something else. Brushing has never been easier.

Like everything else with the Burst Sonic Toothbrush, the battery is pretty great too. One full charge will give you 4 full weeks of brushing time, if you’re brushing twice a day that is. One less thing you need to worry about.

When you start using the Burst Sonic Toothbrush, you’ll see results so good that more than 26,000 dental professionals recommend this. This will remove 10x more plaque than a manual brush. And it will deliver 3x reduced bleeding gums in just 15 days or so. Those results don’t play.

All of that is great. But there’s something even more impressive going on here. Right now, you can pick up a limited-edition Call of Duty designed Burst Sonic Toothbrush. There’s a great and honorable reason for that.

For every one of these limited edition brushes sold, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to The Call Of Duty Endowment. This is a charity that is meant to help out the Veterans that have fought for our freedoms. Even if you were up in the air before, this ought to put it over the edge for a purchase.

There are two different options for you to choose from. You can pick up the basic option which is just the Call Of Duty Burst Sonic Toothbrush. Or you can choose the Call Of Duty Burst Sonic Toothbrush Ultimate Bundle. That comes with the brush, a camo case, eucalyptus mint floss, toothpaste, and an exclusive hat.

All of that can be yours for a great price that helps out the troops. And when you make a purchase, you’ll also be signed up for reloads of brush heads. Not only that, but you’ll have a lifetime warranty on these brushes. There’s nothing but upsides to picking one of these up.

If you are on the lookout for a new brush to help your dental needs, the Call Of Duty Burst Sonic Toothbrush is here for you. Not only will it help you out in a big way, but a purchase will help out the Veterans that are in need. Seems like a pretty easy purchase to us.

Get It: Pick up the Call Of Duty Burst Sonic Toothbrush Standard Edition ($100) or the Call Of Duty Burst Sonic Toothbrush Ultimate Edition ($130; was $161) at Burst Oral Care

