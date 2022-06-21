Stretch Out With Some Yoga and Use The Mat From lululemon To Do So

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When people think of working out, they think of going to the gym and lifting weights. Bulking up with some muscle to get sculpted. Or you think of using the stationary bike/treadmill to burn some calories and slim down. But one of the best routines one can take part in is yoga. And if you want to get more mobile and flexible with yoga, you’re gonna need The Mat from lululemon.

A good item like The Mat is ideal when it comes to yoga workouts because you need the space that allows you to comfortably get into these new positions. You don’t wanna end up doing these moves on a hard floor or even the carpet. You need the protection and support of a mat so you can really get into the workout.

That is where lululemon comes in with The Mat. This is an amazing little item that is made to last and made to impress. It’s made with a natural rubber base to give you the protection and support needed. And speaking of support, it’s got a little extra cushioning so you can really relax while going for it.

You’re also in good hands with this because it is not gonna make you slip while you’re going at it. It’s got a non-slip surface that lets you get a good grip while you’re stretching out, which is ideal for getting good results and also for not getting hurt. That seems like something that would be important for all of us.

We were able to get a hold of The Mat and we gotta say that it is a pretty impressive piece of equipment. You won’t have any issues getting into a yoga routine with this under your feet. So head on over to lululemon right now and pick one of these up so you can get started as soon as you can.

Get It: Pick up The Mat ($98) at lululemon

