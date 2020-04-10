Struggling With Anxiety? CBD Might Help

As the CBD market explodes—it could reach$20 billion by 2024—medicine is still learning how it acts on the body. One area of interest surrounds CBD and anxiety.

A study in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that people with Parkinson’s disease who took CBD were more at ease—as measured by tremors—while public speaking than those who went without. For those who don’t have Parkinson’s disease, this finding is exciting since it’s another clue to unraveling how CBD affects the brain, and if it can be used widely for anxiety.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!