Beat Boredom and Burn Fat With This Super-Shredder HIIT Workout

HIIT is effective for melting body fat, but burpeeing to oblivion can be a soul-sucking means to a sculpted end. Instead of reverting to autopilot and blasting through the usual rotation of mountain climbers and jump squats, try this power endurance HIIT workout, courtesy of Lululemon’s newest brand ambassador and bootcamp maestro, Akin Akman.

“These exercises strengthen neuromuscular pathways and unlock fast-twitch muscle fibers to help you move freely across all planes of motion,” Akman says. Rather than aggravating knees and ankles, this HIIT workout strengthen joints and tendons while improving bone density. “You’ll move and react sharper, becoming more receptive, focused and alert,” says Akman. Plus, all this single-leg work promotes longevity and peak performance.

Directions: How to Do the Power Endurance HIIT Workout

Exercises 1 and 2 are AMRAP super­sets: Do as many reps as possible in 1 minute, then immediately begin second move without rest. Repeat superset on opposite side; that’s 1 round. Rest 45 seconds between supersets and 2 minutes between rounds. Perform 3 to 5 rounds.

1A. Side Lunge Pivot Reach With Row (shown above)

Hold dumbbells at sides with a neutral grip, feet hip-­width apart. Take a big lat­eral step out with left leg, pivoting foot and torso to face forward, as you descend into a lunge and reach arms to frame front leg. Engage lats and draw elbows back to row weights. Drive through left foot to pivot back to start. Go immediately to 1B.

1B. Skater With High Pull and Lateral Hops

Stand on left leg with soft bend in knee and right hand holding a dumbbell, palm facing you. Lean forward as you raise right leg behind you, and draw left arm back for counterbalance. Jump left foot to the left. Stabilize, then immediately jump back to the right, landing on right foot as you explosively perform a high pull, bringing weight to shoul­der. Stay on right foot and hop laterally (side to side) 4 times. Go back to 1A; switch sides.

2A. Single-leg Oblique Dip

Stand on left leg with right leg bent at 90 degrees, foot flexed, holding a heavy dumb­bell in left hand. Don’t rush: Keep obliques and glutes engaged as you dip toward the left. Go immediately to 2B.

2B. V-formation Tennis Drill

Stand in a split stance, right foot forward, left foot back, holding a medicine ball with both hands. Rotate your torso and hips, drawing med ball to left hip. Shuffle forward at a diagonal, plant your feet, then wood­chop the med ball from right hip to above left shoulder keeping arms mostly straight. Shuffle back and repeat. Go back to 2A; switch sides.

3. BOSU Ball Side Plank to Snatch

Plant right hand on BOSU ball, then come into a side plank, shoulder stacked over wrist and feet staggered with bottom foot behind, top foot in front, hips off the ground. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand, palm facing you. Engage core and snatch weight overhead, then lower and repeat. Note: You can do a high pull instead of a snatch. Make it easier by com­ing into a forearm plank or removing the BOSU altogether. Perform as straight set AMRAP: 1 minute each side.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!