5 Superfood Supplements to Add to Your Summertime Workout Regimen





Every athlete knows that a good nutrition plan is the key to success. While a well-balanced diet will help keep your body in top form, adding in a few supplements can help optimize performance, especially during the warm, summer months.

When choosing which supplements are right for you, you’ll want to make sure they’re made from good, clean ingredients that are nutrient-rich – a key word to always look for is “superfood.”

Superfoods are typically plant-based and are considered nutrient-dense foods that are beneficial to one’s health. Here, we’ve rounded up five superfood supplements to consider adding to your summer workout routine.

Inspired by legendary waterman Laird Hamilton, Laird Superfood’s Organic ACTIVATE Daily Jumpstart is an organic blend of premium freeze-dried lemon powder, ginger, cayenne, and lucuma – this superfood blend is designed to take your morning glass of water to the next level.

Lemon is rich in vitamin C and is known to support metabolism and detoxification. Ginger works to reduce nausea and aid in digestion. Cayenne helps reduce pain as well as support digestion and promotes satiety.

Lastly, Lucuma is a natural sweetener that is rich in vitamin B-3, iron, and antioxidant beta-carotene. Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, paleo, and keto-friendly, simply add a scoop to a glass of water to kick-start your day.

Performance Inspired, the natural nutrition line founded by Mark Wahlberg, makes a Better Beet Powder that’s non-GMO, naturally gluten-free, and made from 100% organic beet – the powder is certified by Informed-Sport to ensure that it’s clean, safe, and made of high-quality ingredients.

Better Beet powder can be used to boost endurance and circulation, promote nitric oxide production, support healthy blood pressure/flow, and improve natural energy and stamina.

Available in apple flavor, Better Beet powder can be mixed with any liquid or can be incorporated into a protein shake or smoothie, making it so easy for athletes to reap the benefits of this powerful superfood.

Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified and TGA-Registered facility, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily contains 75 high efficacy, bio-available ingredients in one tasty powder.

Each ingredient is scientifically tested, and together are proven to target several key areas of health: digestion, gut health and liver support, immune and nervous system support, efficient energy production and storage, antioxidants and superfoods for healthy aging, and adaptogens for hormone and neural support.

The nutrient-dense formula is gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, keto-friendly, and vegan. It also contains no harmful chemicals, artificial colors, artificial flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or added sugar.

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are fats that are naturally found in both coconut and palm kernel oil – NOW’s MCT Oil is exclusively derived from organic, sustainably sourced coconut oil.

Due to their short length, MCTs are more rapidly and easily digested than other fats, and as a result, can promote weight loss, reduce lactic acid buildup, and help burn fat (rather than carbs) during exercise. NOW Sports Organic MCT Oil can be taken on its own or used as a substitute for conventional oils in salad dressings and sauces.

E3 Live’s Blue Majik is a proprietary, chemical-free extract of Arthrospira platensis (a.k.a. spirulina), that also contains phycocyanin (PC) and non-PC compounds. Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is packed with nutrients and antioxidants while PC has been clinically shown to relieve physical discomfort.

The unique combination has been found to support healthy inflammation responses after exercise, support healthy joints and flexibility, support antioxidant and cellular protection, and increase energy, vitality, and endurance. Blue Majik is available in capsule form or in a bright, blue powder that can be added to water, smoothies, or other beverages.

