Support Veterans With This American-Made, OMW Face Mask

2021 may be here, but we’re still dealing with 2020 problems. Mainly, the pandemic that won’t be going anywhere any time soon. So we’re still going to need to wear masks when we head out. And when you pick up the OMW Face Mask, you won’t just be helping yourself. You’ll be helping our veterans too.

One More Wave is an amazing outlet that was created by veterans, for veterans. Surfing is a very therapeutic activity. So this company is trying to help the vets with their proceeds. And with the OMW Face Mask, Veterans will be getting 100% of the proceeds to help get them on a board.

There’s nothing like helping out of troops. The men and women who fought for our freedoms and could use our help. Luckily, you can be doing them a great service while helping yourself out. Because the OMW Face Mask is comfortable to wear in these odd times of ours. It’s a real 2 birds 1 stone situation.

Comfort comes from the materials used in the OMW Face Mask. This is a mask made of a 92%/8% blend of spandex and poly base. That way it sits on your face with no problems. It’s very breathable. And the straps won’t cause any undue irritation to your ears. It’s also made to hold filters in the mask if you prefer them.

Getting the OMW Face Mask is a great benefit to you and others. Not just from slowing the spread of the virus. But also because our troops will be getting some help as well. So pick up a pair or two now for the household. You’ll feel great knowing you did something good for your country today.

Get It: Pick up the OMW Face Mask ($20) at One More Wave

