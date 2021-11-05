Sustainable Brands. Good for You, Good for the Planet

Trying to break the plastic bottle habit? Consider Copperwell your hydration hero. Health benefits of Copperwell bottles includes increased iron absorption and a boosted immune system, plus, one Copperwell bottle typically replaces about 167 single-use plastic ones per year. The beautifully handmade bottles are a sustainable choice you can enjoy day after day—simply fill up, drink and enjoy!

