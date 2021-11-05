Sustainable Brands. Good for You, Good for the Planet

Shār Snacks GET IT!

Shār Snacks signature trail mix is bursting with an organic array of delicious hand-mixed nuts, berries, cherries, chocolate and coconut that provides healthy energy and great taste. All of that goodness is found in packaging that’s plastic-free, recyclable, biodegradable and reusable and refillable for more than a year. Even better? Shār Snacks donates 20% of net profits to the Conservation Alliance.

