Take 44% off of This VIGBODY Exercise Bike to Improve Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is a real treat. There’s nothing like skipping all the nonsense that comes with going to a gym. No membership fees, no crowds of people making your workout take longer than necessary. That’s why you should pick up the VIGBODY Exercise Bike to make your home gym as effective as it can be.

The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is a great item for any home to have because of how effective it is. Especially with the winter months ahead of us. You can get a good bike ride in without having to brave the cold winds. And it’s so well made that it’ll be in the home for a good long while.

It’s very easy to use too. It’s great to use for most people thanks to the adjustable saddle and if you have multiple people in the house, you can switch up the resistance with just a turn of a dial. That way everybody can be ready to go on the bike ride that is fitting for them.

You also can’t go wrong with the VIGBODY Exercise Bike because of how easy it is to track your progress with it. There’s a built-in LCD monitor that tracks time, speed, distance, calories, and odometer. With all that in hand, you can more easily track how well your body is improving over time.

Picking up the VIGBODY Exercise Bike is gonna be a big benefit to anybody who is looking to switch to a more at-home workout routine. It’s durable and simple to use, making the cardio routine go as simply as possible. All for a great low price. Pick one up now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the VIGBODY Exercise Bike ($212; was $380) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!