Take a Krill Pill

NOT ALL OMEGA-3S ARE CREATED EQUAL

Krill oil contains two crucial omega-3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA, which have been shown to support cognition, immune function, and exercise recovery. These omega-3 fatty acids also have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, lower inflammation, and improve the integrity of skin. These fatty acids are part of the real secret to staying healthy.

Unlike most fish oils, the omega-3s in krill oil are bound to phospholipids, which means faster and more effective absorption. As the building blocks of life, phospholipids promote healthy cell and body functions. Whales, squid, and many of other marine life subsist largely on krill. But you don’t live under the sea, so your best bet for reaping the unique benefits of krill are through a krill oil supplement. Ocean Remedies soft gels contain 100% high-quality krill oil with the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. Bonus: Each easy-to-swallow 500 mg soft gel has a higher concentration of astaxanthin, a naturally occurring antioxidant, than other brands.

A HEALTHIER YOU, A HEALTHIER WORLD

Krill are one of the most plentiful species on the planet, and the krill fishery is highly controlled so as to not hurt the environment. Ocean Remedies has been certified by Friend of the Sea for their sustainable krill harvesting practices.

And the corporate responsibility doesn’t end there: for every bottle of Ocean Remedies sold, the company provides a child in need with a year’s supply of life-saving vitamins in partnership with the not-for-profit organization Vitamin Angels.

Find out more on Ocean Remedies products at oceanremedies.com.