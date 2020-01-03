Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill GET IT!

Going for a run is the easiest way to lose weight and stay fit. But with the winter here, who wants to go out in this weather? Well, you don’t have to with this typically great piece of gear from Bowflex. All those levels of resistance and inclines you could want to mimic the terrain outside. And with coupon code NEWU20, you’ll save $100 on the price and get free shipping. Get it while it lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill ($1,800 with coupon code NEWU20; was $1,900) at Bowflex

