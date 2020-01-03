Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells With Bench GET IT!

The gyms are gonna be packed to the gill for the next few weeks with people trying to live up to their resolutions. So it can make your workouts difficult, waiting around for the crowd to finish up with the equipment you need. With these dumbells, you don’t have to leave the house to get some free weights workouts in. These are adjustable too, so you can adjust them from 10 pounds to 90 pounds in 5-pound increments. And with coupon code NEWU20, you can get these and a workout bench for $100 off and free shipping. Avoid the crowd and pick these guys up.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells With Bench ($828 with coupon code NEWU20; was $928) at Bowflex

