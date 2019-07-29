Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





How’s your game coming along this summer? If you’re working hard and putting in the hours (and the dollars) on the course and the range, but are still shanking like crazy out there, maybe the problem lies in your gear, not your game. If you really want to be a better golfer, the right equipment can get you over the hump.

Our suggestion? Stop fooling around with subpar golf gear and get over to the Pro Shop at TaylorMade. That’s where you can fill your bag with the exact same golf equipment endorsed—and used—by Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and a host of other renowned PGA Tour players.

These aren’t hollow endorsements, either. TaylorMade golf gear is pro-level, and it’s used by dozens of pros on the PGA Tour. In addition to Tiger, DJ, and Rory, TaylorMade sponsors names like Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Darren Clarke, Camilo Villegas, and dozens more.

A Brand Built On Drivers

Founded in the Midwest in 1979, TaylorMade rode the wave of the new breed of metal drivers to international popularity. The company’s drivers are renowned for their solid construction and forgiving faces. No driver or fairway club is better at making even your decent shots look great. (As for your bad shots, no club in the world is gonna rescue those; get back out there and practice!)

In recent years TaylorMade has developed a fantastic line of top-flight golf apparel, equipment, and accessories to help your game. From balls and bags to polos and pants, TaylorMade gear and golf apparel not only makes you look great on the links, it can help you play great as well.

Even if you’re not in the market for a new driver or wedge, TaylorMade has several services for golfers. You can customize your clubs and balls with names, colors, and more.

We went through the Pro Shop and found a ton of gear we wouldn’t mind putting in our golf bag. What do you need to take your game over the top? Find it at the TaylorMade Pro Shop.