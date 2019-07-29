Jon Rahm – Spider Tour Red Putter GET IT!

With powerful drives, a fearless approach, and an aggressive mindset on the green, Jon Rahm is one of the hottest young players on the tour. He recommends several clubs, apparel, and gear from TaylorMade.

The Spider Tour Red Putter looks high-tech because it is. It offers perimeter weighting for added stability, and a removed sightline so you can zero in your focus.

Get It: Pick up the Spider Tour Red ($300) from the Jon Rahm Shop at TaylorMade

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

The Best New Golf Accessories to Maximize Your Tee Time

Get the Aviators The Rock Wears—Get Randolph Sunglasses

The Ultimate Golfer’s Gear Guide