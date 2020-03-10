Can Testosterone Therapy Cause Blood Clots in Men?

A warning to men under 65: A JAMA Internal Medicine study found that men on testosterone therapy are about twice as likely to suffer a deep vein blood clot versus before treatment, even if it’s for hypogonadism, a condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough testosterone.

The odds go up if you’re under 65. Some think testosterone may thicken blood and increase the number of cells that help with clotting.

Think hard before taking testosterone to reverse the symptoms of aging.

