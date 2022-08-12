THC-P: Everything You Need to Know About the Strongest Hemp Cannabinoid

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

There are over 100 individual cannabinoids found in a hemp plant—and THC isn’t the only one that can deliver a high. In fact, researchers are in the process of discovering other THC derivatives and molecules that are even more powerful than the OG. The most exciting of them: THC-P, which Italian researchers discovered just three years ago.

In fact, some say THC-P is up to 33 times stronger than regular THC.

What is THC-P?

THC-P, short for tetrahydrocannabiphorol, was discovered by Italian researchers in 2019.

It acts like THC, mostly because their chemical structures are nearly identical. The only real difference is that THC has five carbon atoms in its alkyl side chain—which is, in part, the molecules that determine how high or stoned you feel—while THC-P has a whopping seven. This makes THC-P way better at binding to your cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1)—up to 33 times more effective, as we mentioned before.

The result: a vastly more potent high from THC-P compared to THC.

What Does THC-P Feel Like?

Now, the THC-P available for you to buy from companies like Binoid is diluted in a way that prevents the strong cannabinoid from causing an extreme level of intoxication, so don’t let the fact it’s 33 times stronger scare you off.

But ingesting THC-P via a vape or a tincture will still deliver you a high-geared euphoria. Binoid pairs its THC-P with premium Delta 8 and top-notch terpene strains to create a strong mental and physical buzz. With this combo, users report feeling super relaxed in the body and a very potent, but uplifting, head high.

A lot of people also report that, because of their strength, THC-P distillates help them sleep better and help with pain relief.

And, in fact, the one study we have from the Italian researchers who discovered the molecule in 2019 found that THC-P has the effect of:

Hypomobility

Analgesia (pain-relief)

Decreased temperature in the rectum

Is THC-P Legal?

Like Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, THC-P falls into the gray area of being technically legal, despite having many of the same effects of illegal THC. But, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized CBD under federal law, you can buy hemp-extracted THC-P, as long as the product keeps it under the 0.3% Delta 9 THC threshold set by the Farm Bill.

Where Can You Buy THC-P?

There are a couple CBD companies making products with THC-P, and among the safest is Binoid. Binoid makes not just CBD but all kinds of THC derivatives, including Delta 8, 9, and 10, THC-O, THCV and, of course, THC-P. The company runs all their formulas through third-party lab testing to verify the product is legit, potent, pure and, therefore, effective.

And they make THC-P in a variety of forms, which is great for you to be able to ingest how you prefer:

For folks who love to vape, the THC-P Vape Cartridge comes in six flavors and also contains calming Delta 8 to help balance the strong THC-P, as well as premium terpenes for an amazing experience. Binoid THCP vapes have over 1,000 five-star reviews raving about the smooth, uplifting high that comes from a few draws.

For a supercharged smoke with a clean feel, their THCP Vape with Live Resin cartridge takes Binoid’s strong THC-P distillate mixed with pure, clean resin cannabis terpenes for an even better experience. Binoid’s Pura Vida strain delivers an uplifted, sunny, lively boost and is a must-try.

For those who prefer to catch a high without lighting up, the THC-P Tincture has 1000 mgs of premium THC-P and Delta 8, alongside MCT oil for a smooth and tasty hum that you can carefully dose sublingually or even drop in a smoothie.

For the ultimate buzz, THC-P Wax Dabs contain 1 gram top shelf THC-P distillate wax concentrate in an array of terpene strains for an intense body and head high—without the bad taste of other waxes. Binoid also carries a new Live Resin THC-P Wax that’s taking the world by storm.

With so many options for how to try THC-P and the gold reputation behind Binoid's formulas—what more of a reason do you need to try the new cannabinoid?

