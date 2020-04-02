There’s no arguing the fact that fitness is expensive. Personal trainers, boutique studio classes, fancy equipment, and even plain ol’ gym memberships can make you wince not from post-workout soreness but from straight-up sticker shock. Luckily, we’re living in an age where technology is the great equalizer: There are amazing apps to stream a workout.

You can work out with the trainers celebs use—and virtually train at the gyms, too. All you need is a phone, tablet, or computer and an internet connection, and you’ve got countless workout opportunities right at your fingertips. Here are the best workouts

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!