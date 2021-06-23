6. Nutriana Keto Supplements BHB Diet PillsGET IT!
These keto pills will allow your body to shred fat while maintaining muscle. Exogenous ketones give you a full energy boost you need to align yourself with your fitness goals without burning out. It contains beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB).
Ingredients:
- Proprietary Blend 800 mg (Calcium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate
- Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate)
- Gelatin
- Rice Flour
- Magnesium Stearate
- Silicon Dioxide
Features:
Fuel up and burn fat without sacrificing any muscle
Why use it:
You can keep getting stronger while you burn fat
Price: Pick up the Nutriana Keto Supplements BHB Diet Pills ($20; was $30) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top