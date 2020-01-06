Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to get fit and lose weight this year? You’re fooling yourself if you think you can do it alone. You need help. But before you go hiring a personal trainer or signing up for a meal plan, there’s one simple place you can start. Get yourself a bathroom scale, and weigh yourself at the same time each and every day. We scoured Amazon and found the best scales and body composition analyzers you can buy.

Now, if you want to plunk down the money and get a digital body composition analyzer, you sure can. They are very helpful in tracking your progress, so you can see results. And that’s a huge weight-loss motivator. Most have free apps and sync with whatever fitness-tracking program you already use.

But there’s no need. If you’re already semi-motivated—a regular runner, or a pretty reliable gym rat—a simple scale is all you really need. And you can get one for about twenty bucks.

The Best Scales & Body Analyzers

Just having that visual reminder of where you’re at, and where you’re going, is a great motivational factor. Knowing what you weigh every day, and how much you weighed yesterday, is a fantastic key to keep working at it.

To be clear, there are dozens (and dozens) of scales at Amazon. And this list could have been far longer. Many are off-brand and promise great results. But like a lot of electronic gadgetry and tech, many times you’ll get what you pay for.

So feel free to try to save some money on your bathroom scale. But if you’re hoping your $20 digital body composition analyzer is going to be a trusted, long-serving component of your fitness regimen, accurate for years, you may be sorely disappointed.

Our advice? Go with what you know. Get the one you trust. Get the one you like. And you’re bound to find it here.

Here are the 11 best scales and body composition analyzers for men.

