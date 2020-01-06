Health & Fitness

The 11 Best Scales & Body Analyzers for Men

best scales
11
Amazon 10 / 11

Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale

GET IT!

With four precision sensors, this clear scale is made with 8mm tempered glass for strength. Nearly 12k Amazon reviewers give it very high marks—4.6 stars. It’s got auto on/off, easy conversion from lb. to kg, and it comes with three AAA batteries. It also includes a body tape measure—and you can take $3 off by clicking the coupon box.

Get It: Save $3 on the Etekcity Digital Scale ($17 with coupon; was $20) at Amazon

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness