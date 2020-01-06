Innotech Digital Bathroom Scale GET IT!

Nothing fancy or tech-y here; just a simple, sleek, perfect scale. With a large, easy to read display and automatic calibration, it’s ready to go right out of the box. Constructed of 6mm black glass, the functional design will blend seamlessly into any decor. It offers precise readings within .02 pounds, with a weight capacity of 400 lbs.

Get It: Pick up the Innotech Digital Bathroom Scale ($22) at Amazon

