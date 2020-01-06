Redover Bluetooth Body Fat Scale GET IT!

One of the more affordable digital body fat scales on our list, the Redover measures 13 essential health indicators. It can handle an unlimited amount of users, saving individual data for each and helping everyone in the household lead healthier lives. The app is free, and it receives a remarkable 4.8-star rating from Amazon users.

Get It: Save 20% on the Redover Body Fat Scale ($29; was $36) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!