Tanita HD351 Digital Scale GET IT!

One of the premiere names in medical-grade scales, Tanita is known for accuracy, reliable performance, and unique features. Made of heavy-gauge steel, the sleek HD351 features a low profile and oversized platform. It has a high weight capacity of 440 pounds, and a 2-inch, 2-line display that shows the current and previous weight reading for up to five users.

Get It: Save 13% on the Tanita HD351 Digital Scale ($70; was $80) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!