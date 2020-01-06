Withings/Nokia Body Cardio Smart Scale GET IT!

Sometimes, you get what you pay for. This Withings/Nokia body composition analyzer is pricey, but it’s one of the best you can buy. It’s wi-fi connected, so you can get accurate readings no matter where in the world you are standing. And unlike other digital scales, it works as well on carpet as it does on hard floors. Best of all, right now, it’s an astonishing $54 off!

Get It: Save 37% on the Withings/Nokia Body Cardio Smart Scale ($94; as $150) at Amazon

